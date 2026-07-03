Ramos, Ronaldo score as Portugal comes back to beat Croatia 2-1

Ronaldo initially tied things up in the 68th minute on a penalty kick to equalise and give the megastar his first knockout stage goal at the World Cup, but it was Ramos who gave Portugal the victory.

The game ended in controversy as Croatia thought it had tied things up 2-2 in the very last moments, but Mario Pasalic was called offside as VAR ruled no goal. Croatia fans threw bottles on the field and whistled in protest.