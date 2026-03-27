Italy beats Northern Ireland 2-0 in World Cup playoff semifinal

Italy next visits Bosnia and Herzegovina needing another victory to reach the upcoming tournament in North America and avoid going at least 16 years without even playing a match at soccer's biggest event.

Bosnia beat Wales, and the Czech Republic beat Ireland in penalty shootouts.

The other finals matchups are: Sweden vs. Poland; Turkey vs. Kosovo; and Denmark vs. the Czech Republic.

Italy was eliminated by Sweden over two winless legs in the playoffs for the 2018 World Cup then was stunned by North Macedonia in the semifinal round in 2022.

Italy's World Cup struggles go back all the way to 2010 and 2014, having failed to advance from its group on both occasions.