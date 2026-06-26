Japan, Sweden play to 1-1 draw as both advance to knockout round at World Cup

Japan is advancing out of the group stage for the third consecutive World Cup and fifth time in seven tries since first reaching the round of 16 as co-hosts in 2002. The Japanese team finished second in Group F behind the Netherlands and will play Brazil in Houston on Monday.

The Swedes have advanced to the knockout round the past four times they have qualified for the World Cup going back to 1994, when they reached the semifinals the last time the US hosted soccer's biggest event.