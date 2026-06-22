Egypt's Mo Salah adds to list of accolades in World Cup against New Zealand

Salah scored his 68th goal in international play, a total now just one goal shy of current Egypt coach Hossam Hassan's career record for the Pharaohs, in a 3-1 World Cup victory Sunday night over New Zealand.

It was his third World Cup goal after he netted two at the 2018 tournament in Russia. Three goals at the World Cup gives the 34-year-old Salah the most ever for an Egyptian player.

Salah played for Liverpool for nine seasons, winning two Premier League titles and becoming the league's leading foreign goal scorer. But he had a dip in form this season and amid tensions, announced his contract with the squad would be ended a year early.