Vinícius scores twice to lead Real Madrid to a pulsating 3-2 win over Atletico in La Liga

Vinícius had to endure jeers from Madrid's fans earlier this season following the firing of coach Xabi Alonso and some embarrassing losses.

But as the results have improved, so has Vinícius' reception from Madrid's supporters. Madrid has reached a high mark under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa with the win over Atletico — after a humiliating 5-2 loss in September — and the elimination of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League.

And Vinícíus has rightfully gotten some credit for the team's recent improvement in form as he had helped to lead Madrid along with midfielder Federico Valverde, with stars Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham out injured.

Vinícius converted a penalty in the 52nd minute to cancel out Ademola Lookman's first-half opener for Atletico before the speedy Madrid forward grabbed the winner with a curling strike in the 72nd.

“Another great game by Vini, it was an example of his character, his talent. It was a great goal that gave us a win in a difficult moment. I am lucky to have him on my team,” Arbeloa said. “We remain in the league fight. Mission accomplished.” Surprisingly, the goals were Vinícius' first against Atletico in La Liga after 12 scoreless derbies for the player. He had scored once before against Atletico in the Copa del Rey.

“I have worked hard all season for games like this,” Vinícius said. “I don't know why, but when this time of the season arrives the goals and assists just flow.” Madrid had to hold on for the last 12 minutes when Valverde, who had scored to make it 2-1 before Nahuel Molina leveled for Atletico, got a direct red card for a tough-looking challenge on Alex Baena, who in 2023 accused Valverde of assaulting him after a game.