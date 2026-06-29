Manchester City hires Enzo Maresca as manager to replace Pep Guardiola

“In autumn last year, the club was informed by our former head coach that there might be an opportunity for him to succeed Pep Guardiola at the end of the season,” Chelsea said. “It became clear to us that it was his strong desire to succeed Guardiola and that he was fully committed to pursuing the opportunity, despite the fact he was under a long-term contract which he had no right to terminate.” Chelsea said it “felt let down” when he resigned “as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity.” Maresca accepted that his departure from Chelsea “caused disruption for the club and I apologize for that.” “It was neither my intention nor my wish,” he added, while saying he was “ecstatic” to be joining City.

Now he has the near-impossible task of following Guardiola, who left City in May after a decade in which he won 17 major trophies — including the Premier League six times and a first Champions League title.

“Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me,” Maresca said in a City statement.