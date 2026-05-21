Aston Villa and Prince William celebrate Europa League triumph ending team's 30-year trophy drought

Aston Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 in Istanbul on Wednesday to secure Emery a record-extending fifth title in this competition.

Celebrating wildly inside the Tupras Stadium was lifelong Villa fan Prince William, who traveled to watch his beloved team end a 30-year wait for a major trophy.

“Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club!” the Prince posted on X.

He had his phone out taking photos as captain John McGinn lifted the cup in the center of the field and in front of an explosion of confetti.