Chelsea signs Argentina's World Cup winner Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa on a 3-year contract

The English club said the 33-year-old goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2022, has signed a three-year deal, joining from Aston Villa.

“Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I'm just over the moon. I can't wait to get started,” Martínez said. “I want to be successful here. I'm someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it's a football club that wins titles, so I think it's a good match.”

Martínez is set to take over the starting goalkeeping spot in Xabi Alonso's squad, which saw Robert Sánchez struggle again in the team's Premier League opener against Fulham.

Villa earlier this month signed U.S.-born Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Parma, opening the doors for Martínez's departure.

Martínez has been Argentina's regular starter since 2021, earning 67 caps. He also helped his country win the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, and reach this year's World Cup final.

Martinez won the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the world's best-performing goalkeeper, at the 2023 and 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremonies.