Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona at end of the season

The Poland striker, who turns 38 in August, was widely expected to be on the move with his contract set to expire.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern on a 45 million euro ($52 million) transfer in 2022, when his new club was in serious financial trouble and still reeling from the exit of Lionel Messi. Lewandowski was seen as a key piece of its rebuilding effort.

He went on to help Barcelona win three Spanish league titles in four seasons, including this campaign, and one Copa del Rey, while scoring an impressive 119 goals in 191 appearances.