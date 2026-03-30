Valanka Alemao levels harassment allegations against AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey

AIFF denies

The AIFF though denied the claims made by its own executive committee member, instead accusing Alemao and her family of exerting "sustained pressure" on the federation to include their club, Churchill Brothers FC, in the Indian Super League..

Alemao is the CEO of the Goa-based club, which has been owned and led for decades by entrepreneur and politician Churchill Alemao, who served as president of the Goa Football Association and chief minister of the state.

Churchill Brothers claimed they won the second-tier I-League title in the 2024-25 season, but a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling awarded the title and ISL promotion to Inter Kashi due to a points dispute.

"The All India Football Federation categorically rejects the recent claims made by Executive Committee Ms. Valanka Alemao and wishes to place certain facts on record in the interest of transparency and clarity.

"Between January 8, 2026, and February 15, 2026, Ms. Alemao and members of her family exerted sustained pressure on the AIFF to facilitate the inclusion of Churchill Brothers FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) through exceptional means," the AIFF said in a statement.

"However, the federation was unable to accommodate this request due to existing rules, regulations, and commitments made to stakeholders.".

The I-League regulations clearly stipulate that the winner of the season earns promotion to the ISL. In accordance with the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the winners of the season are Inter Kashi, and in order to remain compliant with the applicable regulations and legal obligations, the AIFF could not include Churchill Brothers in the ISL.

The AIFF further said in its statement, "On January 6, 2026, in the presence of all stakeholders, it was announced that the upcoming ISL season would consist of 14 teams and 91 matches in a truncated format. Based on this structure, the AIFF subsequently obtained the required approval from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).