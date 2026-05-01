F1 returns at Miami after a 5-week break as FIA rolls out rule changes

“I just hope for next year we can make really big, big changes. Like I said, it's a tickle, but it needs to be more than a tickle, for sure.” Drivers won't be able to truly get a feel for the changes until Friday when practice begins, so everything they have learned so far has been limited to simulator work. While the drivers were able to offer opinions on how the FIA should attack the complaints about the car, they aren't sure how much influence they really had.

“The fact is, we don't have a seat at the table. We do engage with the FIA and F1 more often,” said seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

"We're not stakeholders. I say to them, when I was doing the early tests, I was like, You guys should come and speak to us and collaborate with us.' “We're like, Speak to us, we'll work, and we can work together.' We want this sport to succeed. It's like small baby steps each time.” Verstappen acknowledged that the drivers did have quality conversations but there is room for a stronger relationship moving forward.