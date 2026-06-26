Ferrari's Hamilton faces Mercedes in Austria hoping to turn F1 win into a title shot

Three corners into last year's Austrian Grand Prix, Antonelli smashed into Max Verstappen, ending the race for both. Verstappen accepted Antonelli's apology, saying “every driver has made a mistake like that” — though the points he lost that day arguably ended up costing him the title.

It was part of a disastrous run of summer results at European tracks for Antonelli, who admitted he felt overwhelmed by frustration. After Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff repeatedly called Antonelli's performance “underwhelming” at his home Italian Grand Prix, it prompted speculation about his future. Then came the turnaround.

Antonelli used Wolff's criticism as “fuel to do even better” and he did, scoring more points in the final eight rounds of the season than he had in the previous 16. That laid the foundations for his championship-leading breakout season in 2026.