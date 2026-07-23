India will leave lasting institutional legacy with 2030 CWG: Mandaviya

"As the host of the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games and the 13th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting in Amdavad, we are committed to delivering an exceptional Games, while leaving behind a lasting institutional legacy for Commonwealth sport," he said in a release issued by Sports Ministry.

Mandaviya also outlined the governance reforms, strengthened anti-doping framework, and flagship initiatives such as Khelo India to nurture grassroots talent.

He also said India strongly supports the plan to establish a Commonwealth Sport Coordination Forum as an annual platform to translate ministerial decisions into action.