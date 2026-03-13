Sharp increase in Indian women's participation in cricket: new study

The survey, which covered over 10,000 women, has found that the share of women who say they play cricket has risen from five per cent in 2020 to 10 percent now. The participation of young women is growing even faster as 16 per cent of those aged 15 to 24 say they play cricket compared with six per cent in 2020.

"The research also finds that one in four young women aged 15 to 24 have considered sport as a career option," according to the study.