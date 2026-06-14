People naturally start looking for your successor: Swann on Rohit's challenge ahead of England ODIs

"Absolutely. I think it's inevitable with any player when you come to the latter stage of your career, the second half of your career, if you like, that people naturally start looking for your successor, no matter how well you do," Swann told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview.

"And even if you're at the top of your game, they're still looking like, who will be the next Virat? Who will be the next Rohit when they go? That's very natural.

"And the second you have one or two low scores, everyone starts looking over your shoulder and seeing who's next in line.