England cricket captain Ben Stokes makes dramatic retirement announcement during Test match

“The reasons can wait (about) why,” Stokes said in his dressing-room speech. “But I've had many trips to the well before for this team and I've got one more trip to do.” Stokes, one of the world's most well-known cricketers, has represented England for 15 years, the peak surely coming in 2019 when he starred for England in its wild win over New Zealand in the 50-over World Cup final at Lord's.