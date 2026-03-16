Would love to play Test but T20 mein 'haath set hai', says skipper Suryakumar

Relaxed throughout the hour-long conversation, clearly on cloud nine after leading India to a hugely successful World Cup campaign, Suryakumar opened up about his disappointment at not playing Test cricket.

He was reminded that he played one Test against Australia. "One inning!" he corrected the interviewer with his typically unabashed smile.

"...what is written in your life, you get that only. I started with red-ball cricket itself, played Ranji Trophy for 10-12 years. I played a lot of red-ball cricket in Bombay because if you grow up in Bombay, you start with red ball itself, so everything is around red ball," he said.