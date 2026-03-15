Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed announces retirement

Sarfaraz, who last played for the national team in a Test match against Australia at Perth in December 2023, revealed his decision through a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A source said that the formal announcement will now allow the PCB to appoint him as head coach of the national Test team on a long-term basis.

The post of the Test team head coach has been lying vacant since the PCB ended the contract of all-rounder, Azhar Mahmood, who served as interim head coach of the red ball team last year.

Sarfraz, who turns 39 in May, was recently also appointed as a member of the national selection committee after being named as mentor and manager of the Pakistan under-19 and Shaheens squads.