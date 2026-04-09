Rashid Khan unlikely to feature in one-off Test against India in June

While the prospect of playing a Test in India is enticing, Rashid maintained his priority remains staying fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

The 27-year-old, who underwent underwent lower-back surgery following the 2023 ODI World Cup, revealed that doctors have cautioned him against the traditional format. Despite that, he featured in a Test against Zimbabwe last year, bowling 54 overs and picking up 11 wickets.

"Very tough question. It's a little difficult in red ball, because that was the first thing which was told to me by the doctor, 'You have to stay away from red ball.' But I still played a Test against Zimbabwe," Rashid told reporters after starring in Gujarat Titan's one-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Thursday.