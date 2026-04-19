India, Australia offered citizenship to star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, but he chose loyalty

In "Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom", scheduled to release on Monday, the all-rounder tells author Mohammad Haand Jafar that both India and Australia extended such offers, which he declined.

"I received such offers (citizenship and playing) from both Australia and India. But I told them, ‘If I don’t play for my country, I won’t play for any other country either," Khan is quoted as saying in the book.

While he does not elaborate on the Australian offer, the 27-year-old cricketer recounts the Indian offer in detail from the 2023 IPL season.

Rashid, currently playing in the IPL for Gujarat Titans, recalls being informed by his team official that a "high-ranking official from the Indian Cricket Board" wanted to meet him.