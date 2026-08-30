PCB stops cricketers from commenting on Imran Khan issue

This was after British media attempted to bait some of them into making comments on World Cup-winning skipper Imran's imprisonment back in the country.

The issue gained momemtum following Sky Sports' interview with Imran's sons, aired during the lunch interval on the second day of the second Test at the Lords. Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was also asked whether the players had seen the interview of Imran's sons Kassim and Suleman to Mike Atherton.

Sarfaraz told the reporter at a media conference that the players were having lunch and didn't watch it. "No we don't know anything about it, we were having lunch," he said when poked by a reporter about reports that the PCB had threatened to not send the team out after lunch if Sky Sports aired the interview.

There has been a sudden surge in the international media involving cricketers of other countries, demanding better health care for Imran Khan who is imprisoned in Adiala Jail. Former teammate and captain, Javed Miandad also made an impassioned plea for the authorities to release Imran as he described him as a very honest person.