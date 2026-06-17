Gill, Kishan star as India outclass Afghanistan to seal ODI series

Gill and Kishan put the visiting bowlers to the sword with a blistering 224-run stand for the third wicket off just 141 deliveries, completely taking the game away from the opposition.

Chasing more than 400 was always going to be a daunting task for Afghanistan, who were not only fighting to stay alive in the series but were also seeking their first-ever win over India in any format.

However, they were bowled out for 232 in 44.3 overs despite Rahmat Shah's fighting 79.

None of the Afghan batters showed the urgency required for such a chase. While several top and middle-order batters got starts, they failed to convert them into substantial scores.