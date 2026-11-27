Batter Mhatre, known for his explosive batting, said, "Chennai Singams have always been known for their batting firepower and fearless approach to the game. I am excited about the new tape ball and double trouble rules. They will keep the game exciting and provide plenty of edge-of-the-seat moments for the viewers."

For bowler Ankur, having several members of last season's title-winning squad is a big advantage.

"We have a well-balanced team this season, and our focus will be on playing to our strengths, maintaining consistency and taking one match at a time," he said.

Chennai Singams' owner Rajdip Gupta said, "We have immense faith in our players and their ability to defend the title. Our approach has always been to give our players the freedom to express themselves on the field and provide them with the right support to succeed.

"Winning the championship last season was a proud moment for the entire Chennai Singams family, and we are confident that the boys will carry the same hunger, determination and fearless approach into Season 4."

Ahead of the new season, Chennai Singams hosted their official team dinner in Mumbai, which was attended by the entire squad along with the franchise's co-owners Rajdip Gupta and Sandip Gupta.

The fourth edition of ISPL, India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket league, is scheduled to take place from December 6, 2026, to January 3, 2027, at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa.

The tournament will feature eight franchises competing across 44 matches, with defending champions Chennai Singams taking on last season's finalists Tiigers of Kolkata in the season opener on December 6.