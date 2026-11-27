MUMBAI: With a "well-balanced" team assembled after the auction, Chennai Singams are confident of defending their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) title as Season 4 of the event begins on December 6 in Goa.
The franchise assembled a formidable 18-member squad at the recently concluded ISPL Season 4 Player Auction, retaining last season's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jagannath Sarkar for Rs 26.03 lakh, while bringing back explosive batter Ketan Mhatre for Rs 20.05 lakh and captain Ankur Singh for Rs 15.75 lakh.
Chennai Singams further strengthened their squad with the addition of Amit Naik, Sarfraz Khan, Ashish Kumar Pal and promising young talent Harshit Kedia, among others, bringing together a strong mix of experienced and emerging players.
Sarkar, last season's Most Valuable Player, said, "We had an emphatic season last time and we are united in our ambition to win again. This year's venue in Goa offers a different kind of challenge in terms of playing conditions, the ball and the boundary distance.
"I think it will be a fun outing for the Singams. We look forward to bringing our attacking game to Goa and providing some entertainment to our fans," he said in a release.
Batter Mhatre, known for his explosive batting, said, "Chennai Singams have always been known for their batting firepower and fearless approach to the game. I am excited about the new tape ball and double trouble rules. They will keep the game exciting and provide plenty of edge-of-the-seat moments for the viewers."
For bowler Ankur, having several members of last season's title-winning squad is a big advantage.
"We have a well-balanced team this season, and our focus will be on playing to our strengths, maintaining consistency and taking one match at a time," he said.
Chennai Singams' owner Rajdip Gupta said, "We have immense faith in our players and their ability to defend the title. Our approach has always been to give our players the freedom to express themselves on the field and provide them with the right support to succeed.
"Winning the championship last season was a proud moment for the entire Chennai Singams family, and we are confident that the boys will carry the same hunger, determination and fearless approach into Season 4."
Ahead of the new season, Chennai Singams hosted their official team dinner in Mumbai, which was attended by the entire squad along with the franchise's co-owners Rajdip Gupta and Sandip Gupta.
The fourth edition of ISPL, India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket league, is scheduled to take place from December 6, 2026, to January 3, 2027, at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa.
The tournament will feature eight franchises competing across 44 matches, with defending champions Chennai Singams taking on last season's finalists Tiigers of Kolkata in the season opener on December 6.