DDCA director Anand Verma alleges ticket fraud at IPL venue in Delhi

"When the Complainant and his guests arrived at the designated entry gate of the stadium, they were illegally stopped and denied entry by the security personnel manning the entry point," stated Verma.

"Upon enquiry, the Complainant was shocked to learn that the two complimentary physical tickets in his possession had already been scanned and used for entry by some unknown and unauthorised persons," he added.

Verma said after "discovering this blatant fraud", he contacted Manan Gupta, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of DDCA, and apprised him of the illegal misuse of the tickets. Verma said he has also brought the issue to the notice of DDCA President Rohan Jaitley.

"Mr. Manan Gupta, instead of taking immediate action, provided the complainant with the contact details of one Mr. Bhushan, who is stated to be the DDCA in-charge for handling all tickets...but no fruitful or satisfactory explanation was provided by him regarding the prior scanning and use of the tickets," he said.