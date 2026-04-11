IPL under Sooryavanshi spell: 15-year-old Vaibhav hits 78 off 26 balls in easy RR victory

While most 15-year-olds across the country were sweating over their 10th board exams results, this teenager from Bihar's Samastipur spent the evening hitting a 15-ball fifty as a victory target of 202 was achieved by Royals in just 18 overs.

Dhruv Jurel (81 not out off 43 balls), enjoying his best IPL season with the willow, played a number of graceful shots but when Sooryavanshi is on song, everyone else is compelled to become a bridesmaid or a bystander, getting a first-hand dosage of what brilliance looks like.

Sooryavanshi continued to put the reputation of world famous international bowlers at stake with his amazing bat speed and timing. The chubby cheeked teenager had toyed with Jasprit Bumrah's ego in an earlier game and Friday was comeback man Jos Hazlewood's turn to get butchered.