IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League opener here on Monday.
Royals have beaten CSK four times in their last five matches. Both teams struggled in the 2025 season.
CSK are without charismatic MS Dhoni, who has been sidelined for at least two weeks due to a calf injury.
Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Matt Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, and Khaleel Ahmed.
Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, and Brijesh Sharma. PTI APS BS BS