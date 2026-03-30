IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals defeat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets

Chasing a modest target, the prodigiously talented Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 17-ball 52 to help Rajasthan overhaul the target in 12.1 overs.

This was after the pace duo of Nandre Burger (2/27) and Jofra Archer (2/19) and spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) bowled out CSK for an under par 127.

Jamie Overton top-scored for CSK with a 36-ball 43.