Sports

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals defeat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets

Chasing a modest target, the prodigiously talented Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 17-ball 52 to help Rajasthan overhaul the target in 12.1 overs.
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, and Yashasvi Jaiswal run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati, Assam, Monday, March 30, 2026
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, and Yashasvi Jaiswal run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati, Assam, Monday, March 30, 2026 PTI
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GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals stormed to an eight-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in their opening Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Chasing a modest target, the prodigiously talented Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 17-ball 52 to help Rajasthan overhaul the target in 12.1 overs.

This was after the pace duo of Nandre Burger (2/27) and Jofra Archer (2/19) and spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) bowled out CSK for an under par 127.

Jamie Overton top-scored for CSK with a 36-ball 43.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 127 all out in 19.4 overs (Jamie Overton 43; Jofra Archer 2/19, Nandre Burger 2/27, Ravindra Jadeja 2/18.) Rajasthan Royals: 128 for 2 in 12.1 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 52, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38 not out; Anshul Kamboj 2/27)

Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026
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