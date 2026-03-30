IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals defeat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals stormed to an eight-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in their opening Indian Premier League match here on Monday.
Chasing a modest target, the prodigiously talented Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 17-ball 52 to help Rajasthan overhaul the target in 12.1 overs.
This was after the pace duo of Nandre Burger (2/27) and Jofra Archer (2/19) and spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) bowled out CSK for an under par 127.
Jamie Overton top-scored for CSK with a 36-ball 43.
Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 127 all out in 19.4 overs (Jamie Overton 43; Jofra Archer 2/19, Nandre Burger 2/27, Ravindra Jadeja 2/18.) Rajasthan Royals: 128 for 2 in 12.1 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 52, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38 not out; Anshul Kamboj 2/27)