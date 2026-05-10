Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 4/23 restricts MI to 166/7 despite Tilak Varma’s tenacious 57 in IPL

On a pitch replete with cracks and uneven bounce for fast bowlers, senior Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar returned 4-0-23-4 while making the most of the conditions on offer, which included a three-wicket burst to put his side on top.

Bhuvneshwar ran through MI’s top-order dismissing Ryan Rickelton (2), Rohit Sharma (22) and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) to leave them tottering at 28 for three early on.

But to their credit, Tilak (57 off 42 balls; 3x4s, 2x6s) and Naman Dhir (47) dug in deep for a resolute 82-run stand for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for an at-par total on a pitch which forced the batters to work hard for their runs throughout.