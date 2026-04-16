Kohli ‘not 100%’, pleased with intensity amid fitness concerns; says adapting to T20 demands

Kohli struck a 34-ball 49 to set up RCB’s chase of 146, which they completed in 15.1 overs.

"Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best,” Kohli said after the match.

The former India captain was seen training with his left knee heavily strapped ahead of the game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli hit six fours and a six to take his tally to 228 runs in the tournament at an average of 57, claiming the Orange Cap.

"I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well.

"The pitch slowed down considerably and I just wanted to probably keep going in the same manner. But, yeah, in the end, should have probably finished that one off as well."

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar continued his aggressive form with a 13-ball 27, earning praise from Kohli for his clarity and intent.