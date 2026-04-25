Kohli, Devdutt explode to power RCB to five-wicket win over GT

Once Devdutt and Kohli added 115 runs for the second wicket in no time, RCB’s chase of 206 was right on track, which they eventually completed in 18.5 overs and moved to the second spot in the points table (10 points).

The champion batter and his understudy tore apart GT bowlers after the early dismissal of Jacob Bethell in a mesmerising display of aggressive batting, in total contrast to the measured way their rivals’ went about gathering runs in the first innings.

Kohli, who was dropped on zero by Washington Sundar off Mohammad Siraj, measured the bounce of the pitch to a nicety, tackling Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada with ease.

Prasidh was carted for two fours, Rabada was flicked away for a six and Rashid Khan, his eternal nemesis, was pulled over mid-wicket for a six as Kohli reigned Chinnaswamy, reaching his fifty in 30 balls.

At the other end, Devdutt was equally imperial, biffing Karnataka statemate Prasidh for a couple of sixes and Rashid too was dispatched for a maximum, fetching his fifty in 10 balls fewer than his senior.

It took a peach from Rashid to castle Devdutt, and Kohli, who till then read the bounce to perfection, ironically dragged a Jason Holder lifter on to his stumps.