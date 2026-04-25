Kohli hails 'special' Chinnaswamy as RCB sign off home leg on a high

RCB on Friday rode on an explosive 115-run second-wicket stand between Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal to overhaul Gujarat Titans’ challenging 206-run target in 18.5 overs with five wickets in hand, finishing their home leg with four wins from five games.

RCB’s two remaining ‘home’ games will be played in Raipur due to prior arrangements.

"Firstly, we were quite happy we were able to play five games here and the fans get to see the team again," said Kohli, who made a 44-ball 81 and was adjudged the player-of-the-match.

The Chinnaswamy was cleared to host seven IPL 2026 matches, including the final, after a successful safety review by government agencies days before the tournament.

The venue is next scheduled to host one playoff and the summit clash next month.