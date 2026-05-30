Shubman Gill: Not playing to the occasion brings out best in Gujarat Titans

“I don't think anyone has seen that (hit-wicket) happen in two games. I saw some video on social media about taping his hands, and I think I'll have to do that,” he said.

Talking about his knock, Gill said he wanted to finish the game for the Titans.

“I was in the kind of zone where I was just looking at the gaps and the bowler and see my zone and try to hit it there. That's what happens when you're batting well, you see the gaps and middle it,” Gill said.

“At one point we thought we could restrict them to 180-190 but they made 210 (214/6) so we just wanted to get a good start. I wanted to finish it off but got out,” he said.

Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Riyan Parag said a score of around 240 would have been challenging.

“It was a par score; it was defendable. I felt after the heavy roller, it got better in the second innings. In the first innings, the bowlers got some grip, and the slower ones did well. I thought 230 would have been a par score (and) a score around 240 would have been challenging,” he said.

The Royals’ captain said Sooryavanshi’s 96 was a calculated knock.

"I can't put it into words, there's one way where you slog and score many runs. But he doesn't slog, you could see his innings today - he calculates and plays his shots,” he said.

“I can't say how, but hopefully he will go on to do well in his career, do well for the Rajasthan Royals and win us a second title.”

Riyan praised his side for making the playoffs despite their inexperience.

“To sum it up in one sentence, there were many positives. We weren't supposed to qualify, given that many players were young and inexperienced, but many youngsters performed well and can only improve from here,” he said.