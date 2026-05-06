Klaasen-Kishan duo takes SRH to 235 for 4 as PBKS drop catches galore

There was nothing in the track for the bowlers and Chahal's 1 for 32 is worth its weight in gold considering that Shashank Singh dropped a sitter and Prabhsimran Singh couldn't effect a regular stumping leaving him angry and distraught at the same time.

Punjab Kings, whose outfielding through the tourney has been atrocious to say the least, dropped three catches which is unpardonable when the pitch resembles a shirtfront.

In all, SRH batters smashed 17 sixes with Abhishek opening the floodgates with four maximums. Head hit three while Kishan and the peerless Klaasen, in the midst of his best ever IPL season, struck four sixes each.