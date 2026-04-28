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Rajasthan Royals invite Punjab Kings to bat

The Royals made a couple of changes with Dasun Shanaka and Yash Punja replacing Shimron Hetmyer and Ravi Bishnoi.
Mullanpur: Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, right, and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during toss ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)(PTI04_28_2026_000341B)
Mullanpur: Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, right, and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during toss ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)(PTI04_28_2026_000341B)PTI
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MULLANPUR: Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to field against hosts Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

The Royals made a couple of changes with Dasun Shanaka and Yash Punja replacing Shimron Hetmyer and Ravi Bishnoi.

Table toppers Punjab too made two changes with Shashank Singh and Xavier Bartlett making way for Suryansh Shedge and Lockie Ferguson.

The Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (w), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. PTI APA PDS

Rajasthan Royals
Punjab Kings
IPL 2026
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