Rajasthan Royals invite Punjab Kings to bat

The Royals made a couple of changes with Dasun Shanaka and Yash Punja replacing Shimron Hetmyer and Ravi Bishnoi.

Mullanpur: Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, right, and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during toss ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)(PTI04_28_2026_000341B) PTI