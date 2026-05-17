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IPL 2026: PBKS opt to bowl against RCB

Punjab made two changes to their playing XI from the last match, bringing in Harpreet Brar and Lockie Ferguson.
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, left, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, May 17, 2026
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, left, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, May 17, 2026PTI
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DHARAMSALA: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss in his 100th IPL game as skipper and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Sunday.

Punjab made two changes to their playing XI from the last match, bringing in Harpreet Brar and Lockie Ferguson.

Jitesh Sharma, who is leading RCB in this game in the absence of Rajat Patidar, said they have also effected two changes with Suyash Sharma and Romario Shepherd coming in for the side's regular skipper and Jacob Duffy.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (c&wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings
IPL 2026
Raoyal Challengers Bengaluru
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