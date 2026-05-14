Prabhsimran fifty, late flourish lift PBKS to 200/8 despite Shardul’s four-wicket burst

Asked to bat first after suffering four successive defeats, PBKS rode on an attacking 33-ball 50-run opening stand between Priyansh Arya (27) and Prabhsimran (57).

Mumbai Indians paid heavily for dropping Prabhsimran early as the opener powered Punjab to 55 for 1 in the powerplay and then added 57 runs with Cooper Connolly to take the side past the 100-run mark in the 12th over.

It was Deepak Chahar who struck first for MI, cleaning up Arya with a delivery that rattled the top of off stump in the fifth over.