Magnificent Arya, stylish Connolly pummel LSG as Punjab Kings post 254 for 6

The 24-year-old Delhi man joined hands with next most talked about Australian batting talent Cooper Connolly, who also oozed class in his 45-ball-87.

The duo added an astounding 182 runs off just 80 balls with 16 sixes (9 from Priyansh and 7 from Connolly) and 12 fours shared between them.

If the Power play score of 63 for one was good, they were even better in the middle phase between overs 7th and 11th in which 66 runs came.

Priyansh, the beefy southpaw, just stood and delivered with minimal footwork and maximum bat speed as balls flew thick and fast.

The full balls were muscled down the ground or over extra cover. The short and wide deliveries were slashed or ramped while bouncers on the shoulders were either pulled or hooked without an iota of expression on his face.