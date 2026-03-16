MI begin preparatory camp for IPL 2026

Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar were the first group of players to arrive for training.

The remainder of the squad, which includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Hardik Pandya, is expected to join the camp in the coming days as preparations build in intensity ahead of the tournament.

"There's always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We’ve got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in," MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said.