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IPL 2026: MI win toss, elect to bat against SRH

MI batter Quinton de Kock will miss the match with a wrist injury. Ryan Rickelton has replaced De Kock in the eleven.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, flips the coin as Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins takes the call during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, flips the coin as Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins takes the call during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.PTI
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MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

MI batter Quinton de Kock will miss the match with a wrist injury. Ryan Rickelton has replaced De Kock in the eleven.

Pandya said former skipper Rohit Sharma might take a few more days to regain his fitness.

"Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark," he said at the toss.

Robin Minz will also be donning MI jersey for this match.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Henrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain.

Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2026
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