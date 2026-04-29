IPL 2026: MI win toss, elect to bat against SRH

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Wednesday.
MI batter Quinton de Kock will miss the match with a wrist injury. Ryan Rickelton has replaced De Kock in the eleven.
Pandya said former skipper Rohit Sharma might take a few more days to regain his fitness.
"Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark," he said at the toss.
Robin Minz will also be donning MI jersey for this match.
Teams: Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Henrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain.