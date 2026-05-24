IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals post 205/8 against Mumbai Indians

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians produced a largely neat effort with the ball and on the field but Rajasthan Royals still managed a par 205 for eight in their IPL match here on Sunday.
The Royals (14 points) need to win this match -- last league game for both the teams -- to progress to the playoffs behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
For RR, Yashasvi Jasiawal (27), Dhruv Jurel (38), Dasun Shanaka (28) and Jofra Archer (32) got starts but none of them could convert the launching pad into something bigger.
Pacers Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur plucked a couple of wickets each.
Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 205/8 in 20 overs (Dhruv Jurel 38, Jofra Archer 32; Deepak Chahar 2/43).