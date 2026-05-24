IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals post 205/8 against Mumbai Indians

The Royals (14 points) need to win this match -- last league game for both the teams -- to progress to the playoffs behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For RR, Yashasvi Jasiawal (27), Dhruv Jurel (38), Dasun Shanaka (28) and Jofra Archer (32) got starts but none of them could convert the launching pad into something bigger.