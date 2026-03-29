Rahane, Raghuvanshi fifties take Kolkata Knight Riders to 220/4 against Mumbai Indians

On a placid wicket, Shardul Thakur (3/39) provided Mumbai crucial breakthroughs as their bowlers could not really impose themselves in their maiden outing. Both senior pacers Trent Boult (0/38) and Jasprit Bumrah (0/35) went wicketless but India pace spearhead's 18th and 20th over stopped KKR from getting closer to 250.

Rahane began with a wristy flick over wide long-on with exquisite timing for a six off Boult in the first over, KKR got the impetus when Hardik Pandya (1/39) erred with line and lengths throughout the fourth over to give away 26 runs.

The skipper helped himself with two pick-up shots down the leg for consecutive sixes while Finn Allen (37 off 17 balls) drilled Pandya down the ground for a powerful hit for four, ending with a scoop past the ‘keeper and short fine leg for a third boundary.