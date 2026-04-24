Wicket wasn't typical Wankhede, had to assess and adapt: Sanju Samson

Fresh from guiding India to the T20 World Cup title with three successive match-winning fifties, Samson had a poor start to his CSK stint with three single-digit scores.

But he rediscovered his touch with an unbeaten 115 against Delhi Capitals and followed it up with another unbeaten 101 here, his second ton in four innings.

“I am trying to keep things simple,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.