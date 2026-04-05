IPL 2026: Pant wins toss, elects to bowl against SRH

HYDERABAD: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.
LSG have brought in Manimaran Siddarth in place of Anrich Nortje.
The hosts have brought in Liam Livingstone and Harshal Patel.
SRH lost their first match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but won the next one against Kolkata Knight Riders while LSG opened their campaign with defeat against Delhi Capitals.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, and Prince Yadav.