IPL 2026: Pant, Shami take LSG to 5-wicket win over SRH

Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), which was crucial in restricting SRH to 156 for nine.

Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33 balls) shared a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket to take SRH to a decent total.

Aiden Markram (45) and Pant resisted the SRH attack, especially the skipper playing responsibly, shunning his natural aggressive instinct.