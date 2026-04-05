IPL 2026: Pant, Shami take LSG to 5-wicket win over SRH

HYDERABAD: Skipper Rishabh Pant (68 not out) produced a captain's knock after pacer Mohammed Shami weaved his magic, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Sunday.
Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), which was crucial in restricting SRH to 156 for nine.
Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33 balls) shared a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket to take SRH to a decent total.
Aiden Markram (45) and Pant resisted the SRH attack, especially the skipper playing responsibly, shunning his natural aggressive instinct.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 156 for 9 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 62, Nitish Kumar Reddy 56; Mohammed Shami 2/9, Avesh Khan 2/36, Manimaran Siddharth 1/29).
Lucknow Super Giants: 160 for 5 in 19.5 overs. (R Pant 68 not out, A Markram 45; Harsh Dubey 2/18).