IPL 2026: Shami rattles SRH early before late fightback lifts them to 156 for 9

Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), as Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to 8 for 2.

The slide worsened when right-arm quick Prince Yadav removed rival skipper Ishan Kishan (1), leaving the former champions reeling at 11 for 3.

With Liam Livingstone also falling for 14, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only crawl to 35 for 4 by the 10th over. But Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Reddy (56 off 33 balls) shared a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket to take SRH to a decent total.