Kartik Sharma's 71 guides CSK to 187 for 5 against LSG

Kartik and Dewald Brevis (25) added 70 runs for the fourth wicket as CSK slipped out of a tight 52 for three after 7.2 overs.

Kartik has an obvious discomfort against deliveries that raise around his chin but he showed gumption to stay there and overcome the little chink.

On this night, the right-hander started off with freeing his arms against spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, smoking him for a six, and later for a maximum and two fours in a row.

It's his forte, bashing slow bowlers. At that stage, his strike-rate against LSG pacers were 84, while runs came at 140 against the lone spinner in Ahmed.