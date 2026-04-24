Kumble and Harbhajan hail Samson's hundred, cite context and game awareness

Samson scored his second century of the 2026 IPL season on Thursday, smashing an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls at Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking on Star Sports, Kumble stressed on the knock's impact on CSK who are trying to climb up the points table after a string of poor outings.

"CSK's success has often been built on strong starts from their openers, and in the last few seasons, that hasn't been consistent. Sanju Samson has stepped up in that context, two unbeaten hundreds in just seven matches, and has been instrumental in carrying the team through," the great leg-spinner observed.

"It's similar to the role Jos Buttler played during Rajasthan's run to the final, and you can clearly see that influence in the way Sanju has evolved his game." Former India off-spinner Harbhajan described the century as one of the finest knocks from the blade of Samson.