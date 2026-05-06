Disappointed that IPL playoff matches, including final, have been allotted to other centres: KSCA

Bengaluru was to host the final going by convention as Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions, but the BCCI shifted the venue to Ahmedabad without specifying the exact reason.

The Board, however, said that final venue was shifted "owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols".

At the start of IPL 2026, KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad announced that the BCCI had decided to allot seven matches to Bengaluru -- five home matches of Royal Challengers Bengaluru along with a play-off and the final.