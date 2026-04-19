IPL 2026: Chakaravarthy, Narine limit RR to 155/9 against KKR

Opting to bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46) provided a flying start as RR reached 81-0 in 8.3 overs but Chakaravarthy (3/14) and Narine (2/26) put in the squeeze to leave the visitors at 124 for 5 in 16 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer (15) and Riyan Parag (12) reached double digit scores but Kartik Tyagi (3/22 ) then scalped three wickets as they couldn't recover, managing a below-par total.