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IPL 2026: Chakaravarthy, Narine limit RR to 155/9 against KKR

Opting to bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46) provided a flying start as RR reached 81-0 in 8.3 overs but Chakaravarthy (3/14) and Narine (2/26) put in the squeeze to leave the visitors at 124 for 5 in 16 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy, 29, with Cameron Green, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, April 19, 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy, 29, with Cameron Green, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, April 19, 2026 PTI
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KOLKATA: Spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine did extremely well to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 155 for nine against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46) provided a flying start as RR reached 81-0 in 8.3 overs but Chakaravarthy (3/14) and Narine (2/26) put in the squeeze to leave the visitors at 124 for 5 in 16 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer (15) and Riyan Parag (12) reached double digit scores but Kartik Tyagi (3/22 ) then scalped three wickets as they couldn't recover, managing a below-par total.

Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals: 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 39, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 46; Varun Chakaravarthy 3/14, Kartik Tyagi 3/22, Sunil Narine 2/26).

KKR
Narine
IPL 2026
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