IPL 2026: Chakaravarthy, Narine limit RR to 155/9 against KKR

KOLKATA: Spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine did extremely well to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 155 for nine against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Sunday.
Opting to bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46) provided a flying start as RR reached 81-0 in 8.3 overs but Chakaravarthy (3/14) and Narine (2/26) put in the squeeze to leave the visitors at 124 for 5 in 16 overs.
Shimron Hetmyer (15) and Riyan Parag (12) reached double digit scores but Kartik Tyagi (3/22 ) then scalped three wickets as they couldn't recover, managing a below-par total.
Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals: 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 39, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 46; Varun Chakaravarthy 3/14, Kartik Tyagi 3/22, Sunil Narine 2/26).