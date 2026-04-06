KKR elect to bat against PBKS; Injured Chakravarthy, unwell Narine miss out

KKR, who have lost both their opening games this season, made two changes, bringing in Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini in place of an unwell Sunil Narine and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is out of this match due to an injury.

"Varun Chakaravarthy got injured while taking the catch in the last game," KKR skipper Rahane said at the toss.